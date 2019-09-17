Former VBS bosses fight to keep loot

PREMIUM

Two former VBS executives have lodged applications to appeal against sequestration orders handed down against them by the high court in Pretoria in August.



Vele Investments CEO and former VBS chief operating officer Robert Madzonga and former VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga lodged their applications last week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.