Woman bedridden after four unsuccessful operations

A trip to a state hospital changed Nomsa Ngcobo's life for the worst, leaving her bedridden and nursing an open wound on her stomach.

Ngcobo, 52, of Swaneville near Krugersdorp, was an active caregiver until 2017, when she went to Leratong Hospital on the West Rand as she struggled to walk.

"The doctors said they needed bone marrow to ascertain what was wrong with me. I don't remember what happened after that... with four operations [done on] on my stomach and I ended up with a wound," Ngcobo said.

Since then she has been in and out of hospital. Her recent hospital trip was in July and she spent two months in hospital.

"They said I was going to be operated but when I got there, I was told it was too risky to operate. I was instead placed in an isolation room as they said I had a kidney infection and after that I was discharged. I can't do anything for myself," she said.

Sowetan visited Ngcobo at her two-bedroomed house she shares with her niece. The family survives on Ngcobo's disability grant.