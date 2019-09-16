Blade Nzimande says African leaders need to 'stop looting' and look after their citizens

“African leaders themselves must get their act together, such that they don't destroy their country and people have to leave. As South Africa, we cannot absorb the result of all the problems that are made by leaders who want to loot their country, who do not care about their own people.”

He said South Africans could not be blamed for wanting jobs in their country and questioned the motives of other African leaders.

“What are you doing to make your countries better places to live in? We are saying, let's not attack foreign nationals, but part of the problem is instability that leads to South Africa having to absorb what it is not able to absorb,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the workers shortly.