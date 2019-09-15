Three men shot dead while 'socialising' at house in North West

North West police have launched a manhunt for the killers of three men who were gunned down at a house in the Chris Hani section in Kanana near Klerksdorp on Friday.

Police said information at this stage was that the victims were “socialising” at the house when the incident occurred.

Police on patrol heard gunshots and went to investigate. On arrival at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, lying face down in a pool of blood. Furthermore, the third suspect, who was trying to escape, was found lying outside the house also with a gunshot wound to his chest,” police said.

The three victims were aged between 25 and 30. Police were investigating three cases of murder and no arrests had been made at this stage, police said.

“The motive for the shootings is still unknown and the police are appealing to anyone, who can assist with providing information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to phone Sgt Ignus van Heerden of Kanana Police Station on Tel: 018 476 1115,” they added.

North West provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and appealed to members of the community to assist police in identifying and arresting the perpetrators.