R5,000 bail for farmer in murder trial

Twenty protesters, led by the ANC, shouted “Don’t give him bail” outside Komga’s magistrate’s court when Haga Haga farmer Grant Miles, 48, was given R5,000 bail on Friday.

Miles is charged with killing his farm labourer, Sithembele Ngene.

He is accused of hitting Ngene, 45, on the head with a knobkerrie on August 25 on Miles’s Valencia farm. Ngene died in hospital the next day.

Miles was escorted into court in chains which clattered as they hit the floor.

Investigating officer Sergeant Thembalethu Gqeka submitted an affidavit to magistrate Michelle Pillay stating that the police were not opposing bail.

In his affidavit, Gqeka said Miles was not a flight risk, but would leave Valencia farm and move to Stutterheim until the case was finished.

Miles had no outstanding cases and there was no possibility that he would interfere with the case, Gqeka submitted.