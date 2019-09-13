News

Thuli Madonsela receives honorary doctorate from UKZN

By Jessica Levitt - 13 September 2019
Thuli Madonsela receiving her honorary doctorate at UKZN.
Thuli Madonsela receiving her honorary doctorate at UKZN.
Image: Twitter/UKZN

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela received an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday.

The university said Madonsela was recognised for “her tireless dedication to the constitution and her outstanding contribution to the betterment of South African society”.

Responding to the accolade, Madonsela said she was grateful.

