Thuli Madonsela receives honorary doctorate from UKZN
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela received an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday.
The university said Madonsela was recognised for “her tireless dedication to the constitution and her outstanding contribution to the betterment of South African society”.
The Chancellor of UKZN, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng conferred on her the *Honorary Doctor of Laws degree today, 12 September 2019 at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/jFh31rzJKE— University of KZN (@UKZN) September 12, 2019
Responding to the accolade, Madonsela said she was grateful.
That was meant to be world changing work ?— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 13, 2019