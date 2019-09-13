‘I won’t hand over my assets,’ VBS boss vows

PREMIUM

CEO of Vele Investments and former VBS Mutual Bank COO Robert Madzonga has instructed his lawyers to appeal a final sequestration order against him.



“I’m aware of the court’s decision. I’m appealing, and I will not hand over any of my assets and properties to the liquidators,” Madzonga told Times Select...

