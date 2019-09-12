Rights body on Cradock sewage case

PREMIUM

The SA Human Rights Commission is now investigating the Cradock sewage pollution crisis and a major dairy farmer has been forced to stop using water from the contaminated Great Fish River.



That was the latest news on Wednesday from the Karoo town, which has been struggling against a tsunami of sewage pollution for at least three months after the water treatment works broke down...

