Port Elizabeth young actors tackle serious issues

Port Elizabeth teens are using their singing and acting abilities to shed light on serious issues affecting their communities in the musical production Bhuti is the Beast, which will be showcased at the Port Elizabeth Opera House on Saturday.



The play, written and directed by Port Elizabeth playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni, highlights issues facing communities, particularly in previously disadvantaged areas, such as kidnapping, human trafficking and murder...

