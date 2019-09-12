‘Nelson Mandela Bay is broken’

Qaba outlines plans to fix some of the problems deterring investors

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay is struggling to attract new investors and clinch deals that could bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the city.



Acting city manager Anele Qaba believes the crux of the problem is that the Bay can no longer offer the cheapest electricity and water rates...

