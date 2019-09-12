‘Nelson Mandela Bay is broken’
Qaba outlines plans to fix some of the problems deterring investors
Nelson Mandela Bay is struggling to attract new investors and clinch deals that could bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the city.
Acting city manager Anele Qaba believes the crux of the problem is that the Bay can no longer offer the cheapest electricity and water rates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.