Call for annual audit of Eastern Cape factories

Inspectors seek solutions at NMU environmental health summit to hold food processing facilities accountable across province

PREMIUM

Health inspectors in the Eastern Cape have called for a yearly audit of all factories and food processing facilities in the province.



The environmental health practitioners also want to be given the opportunity to comment on the National Health Insurance Bill after they picked up on what they said were gaps...

