WATCH | Mother and grandmother offer support to alleged Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow

On Monday, Ninow pleaded guilty to charges of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice relating to the attack on the girl in the Dros restaurant in Silverton in September 2018. He said the attack took place while he was intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

The state has disputed some of the evidence in his plea explanation and is leading evidence.

Ninow - reported to have become engaged to a young woman in the month before the Dros rape - was caught in the women's toilet section of the restaurant by its staff and the victim's mother.

Du Plessis said previously that he had sustained some injuries when customers at the Dros had hit him on the head with a broken beer bottle. His injuries included a cut to his right ear‚ resulting in four stitches‚ two cuts to his forehead and a bloodshot left eye. He also alleged police abuse after his arrest.

Ninow's young victim is due to testify on Wednesday, via a broadcast link to a closed court.