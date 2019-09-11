Sidwell traffic office ‘definitely on go-slow’
Two shop stewards suspended for allegedly interfering in recruitment process after union members claim exclusion
The Sidwell traffic office is “definitely” on a go-slow, according to a senior Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officer.
A visit to the offices at about midday on Tuesday painted a bleak picture, with only one out of about 10 booths actually manned by traffic officials...
