Tougher water curbs in pipeline for Nelson Mandela Bay

Harsher restrictions to be implemented in Bay if no major rains by end of September

If there are no major rains by the end of September, harsher water restrictions will be implemented in Nelson Mandela Bay.



This would mean a shift from tariff B to tariff C and punitive water charges, the city’s water and sanitation director, Barry Martin, warned...

