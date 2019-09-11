Fame never went to Chester's head, Patricia de Lille tells memorial service

Late Springbok winger Chester Williams was heavily built and tough on the field, but on Wednesday he was remembered for his generosity and “infectious smile”.

The 1995 Rugby World Cup player’s former teammates, family and friends reminisced about his life at a moving service at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The 49-year-old, who died of suspected heart attack on Friday, coached the institution’s rugby team and was hailed for taking it to the prestigious Varsity Cup.

Public works minister Patricia de Lille, a long-time friend of Williams, revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared Williams’ farewell at Newlands on Saturday an official funeral.