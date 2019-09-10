Sam Holdings owner falls sick in custody
Mpumalanga businessman Sam Chabalala, 23, popularly known as 'Mshengu' was on Monday night admitted at private hospital in Emalahleni allegedly after complaining of stomach complications.
Earlier on Monday, Chabalala, who shot to fame after flaunting his wealth by taking 72-car convoy to the Durban July, was remanded in police custody following his brief appearance in the Witbank magistrate's court.
According to a source close to the situation, the flamboyant businessman was rushed to hospital in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.
“Sam started complaining about stomach ache and an ambulance had to be called to fetch him from the Witbank police holding cell. He was rushed to the local private hospital where he spent a night receiving treatment,” said the source.
Chabalala's friend who wished to remain anonymous said the tycoon is still receiving treatment at the hospital and was recovering.
“He is in good spirits and the medical team have run tests to determine the cause. The result has not been released but it is suspected it was food poisoning.
“This person has been in the police holding cell and has been fed all sorts of things which are suspected it could be the cause,” he said.
Chabalala was arrested last week Friday at an eatery in Highveld Mall in Emalahleni, after he allegedly paid home affairs officials a R40,000 bribe in order to forestall investigation into the validity of his South African identity document.
This week Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team were alerted and swiftly arrested Chabalala after he had just paid the bribe.
"A further search to his vehicle uncovered an unlicensed firearm which was hidden his green Mercedes Benz. The case against Chabalala has been postponed to Friday for a formal bail application,"Mulaudzi said.