Sam Holdings owner falls sick in custody

Mpumalanga businessman Sam Chabalala, 23, popularly known as 'Mshengu' was on Monday night admitted at private hospital in Emalahleni allegedly after complaining of stomach complications.

Earlier on Monday, Chabalala, who shot to fame after flaunting his wealth by taking 72-car convoy to the Durban July, was remanded in police custody following his brief appearance in the Witbank magistrate's court.

According to a source close to the situation, the flamboyant businessman was rushed to hospital in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

“Sam started complaining about stomach ache and an ambulance had to be called to fetch him from the Witbank police holding cell. He was rushed to the local private hospital where he spent a night receiving treatment,” said the source.

Chabalala's friend who wished to remain anonymous said the tycoon is still receiving treatment at the hospital and was recovering.