Walmer pupils traumatised by mugging spree
A group of 10 Walmer High School pupils said they could barely concentrate in class after they were mugged in sequence by two knife-wielding robbers on Thursday morning.
The pupils, from grades 8 to 11, said they were walking in pairs along Ndzwane Manona Street in Walmer township when the robbers approached...
