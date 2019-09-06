Dying for rain: Push to declare Eastern Cape drought disaster area

Dying for rain

Job losses, starving animals, looming food price hikes and cash-strapped farmers selling up are the reasons Agri Eastern Cape is asking that the province be declared a drought disaster area.



The bleak picture in the Eastern Cape is a sad reflection on the national farming sector, with 31,000 jobs shed and R7bn lost countrywide in the one-year period between January 2018 and 2019...

