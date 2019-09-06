Trees planted in solidarity with the Amazon
Environmental activists join hands with team of Bay women in 'think global, act local' initiative
A group of Nelson Mandela Bay residents from diverse backgrounds united on Thursday to learn about food gardens, plant trees, and raise awareness about the fires devastating the Amazon.
The event took place at Wathint’ Abafazi Wathint’ Imbokodo (Strike a Woman and You Strike a Rock) in Joe Slovo West, between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.