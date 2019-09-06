Trees planted in solidarity with the Amazon

Environmental activists join hands with team of Bay women in 'think global, act local' initiative

PREMIUM

A group of Nelson Mandela Bay residents from diverse backgrounds united on Thursday to learn about food gardens, plant trees, and raise awareness about the fires devastating the Amazon.



The event took place at Wathint’ Abafazi Wathint’ Imbokodo (Strike a Woman and You Strike a Rock) in Joe Slovo West, between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage...

