76% of SA police stations without rape kits but shortage will be fixed: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has assured parliament that all police stations across the country will have sufficient rape kits by the end of next month.

Cele made the undertaking while taking oral questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday. He conceded that by end of July, 76% of all police stations nationwide did not have rape kits, which are used to gather and preserve physical evidence in cases of sexual assault.

Cele made the concession as sexual assault and gender-based violence has come under sharp focus in the country after the gruesome rape and killing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana - allegedly by a post office employee - and the killing of female boxing champion Leighandre Jegels.

Cele explained that the SAPS was forced to cancel a rape kit contract with a previous supplier following disputes amid allegations of corruption between the contractor and some police officials.