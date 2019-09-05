Rape victim's name-and-shame campaign could backfire on them

A social media law expert has warned against "digital vigilantism" in the wake of various social media posts and pages naming and shaming alleged rapists.

Social media law expert Emma Sadleir said in a statement on Wednesday that although in some cases naming and shaming provides a far more effective form of retribution, it has legal repercussions.

"In the age of #MeToo and #AmINext, digital vigilantism has a very important place in modern society and can be very effective in giving a voice to the voiceless. In a world of wholly ineffective legal protections, protracted legal procedures and absurdly low prosecution and conviction rates, I totally understand victims of sexual offences not wanting to lay criminal charges," she said.

She said while social media provided victims of any sexual offence "a cost-free and often effective course of action", the country existed by the “guilty until proven innocent” principle.

"As such, the reputation consequences on the accused can be tremendous and often irreparable. Where the allegations are untrue/embellished or unfounded, the person accused has a number of legal options available," she added.