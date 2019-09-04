NMU students cheer as leader freed on bail

Hundreds of Nelson Mandela University students cheered when Student Representative Council president Bamanye Matiwane was released on bail on Tuesday following violent protests at the institution.

Matiwane was one of seven students arrested on Monday when an anti-crime protest turned violent.

He was released on R500 bail on Tuesday afternoon after appearing in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Two other students, Aviwe Gaga and Lwando Goxo, were released on warning, while four others were released with no charges being pressed.

Matiwane was released on bail on condition that he does not commit further acts of public violence, while Gaga and Goxo were released on warning with the conditions that they neither obstruct the course of justice nor commit acts of public violence.

The students were arrested after a protest against security breaches on campus turned violent, with campus security firing paintballs and police firing rubber bullets at students, who retaliated with rocks.

The protest ensued after the university management allegedly failed to deliver on promises made during a meeting with students regarding their grievances relating to security on campus.

At the meeting, the parties had agreed that university management would revert with resolutions to the students’ grievances by September 1.