Missing Eastern Cape councillor begged for mercy

A massive search around Bhisho for missing Eastern Cape senior councillor and former ANC Youth League leader Nolundi Banoyolo Ludidi, 30, was called off late on Tuesday.

The ANC PR councillor and Mhlontlo municipality’s special programmes unit portfolio head disappeared on Saturday.

The search team was later joined by Mhlontlo mayor Nompumelelo Dywili and provincial sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Fezeka Bayeni. No clues were found.

Ludidi, a mother of a boy aged seven, is the former ANC Youth League OR Tambo regional treasurer. She was last seen on Saturday afternoon at 3pm hitchhiking from Tsolo to Port Elizabeth where she was to visit her boyfriend, according to a friend, Nosicelo Putye.

Putye said Ludidi, whose car was in for repairs in Mthatha, was last seen alighting a white Isuzu bakkie bound for Mthatha. Hours later she sent a voice note to friends saying she had taken another lift from Mthatha to King William’s Town, where she arrived at around 8pm. She later sent three WhatsApp voice notes to her boyfriend where she could be heard asking the driver why he was taking her to an isolated bushy area near Bhisho.

Her pleas are heard as she tries to get out of the vehicle, asking why the doors are centrally locked. The last voice note she sent to her boyfriend was recorded just after 9pm.