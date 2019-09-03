Cabinet will discuss calls for return of death penalty: Ronald Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has promised to take calls for a referendum for the return of the death sentence to the cabinet.

The calls have been made amid the background of rising violence against women in the country, particularly in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana, which brought the question of gender-based violence and femicide back into the spotlight.

Lamola and minister for women in the presidency Maite Nkoana-Mashabane were addressing the media on Tuesday.

Lamola said he could not decide alone whether or not to bring back the death penalty, but that all he could do was to take the matter to cabinet for discussion - and then for approval or disapproval.

“Whether we are open to referendum or not, at this stage I cannot say... It is something we can take further as a discussion to the cabinet,” said Lamola.