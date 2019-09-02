Three trucks targeted amid trucking strike rumours
One truck was torched, one shot at and another stoned since Sunday afternoon
Three trucks were damaged – one stoned, one torched and another shot at - in the wake of rumours of a national truckers strike.
Two of the attacks happened in the Bay early on Monday, while another incident left one truck torched outside Paterson on Sunday afternoon.
Since last week social media messages have been circulated, calling for a national shutdown of major routes on September 1 and 2.
According to national reports, there have been pockets of attacks on trucks in various provinces.
Police remain tight-lipped, saying a statement will be released later.
Truckers and motorists are cautioned to be extra vigilant while travelling on known trucking routes – particularly near Truckers Inn in Wells Estate.
Trucking sectors, including the road freight and logistics sectors, have distanced themselves from the strike.
SA truck drivers have accused foreign national drivers of stealing their jobs, which has led to scores of them being attacked and their trucks torched, particularly along the busy N3 and N2 roads.
It is still unclear who is instigating the strike action.
Police suspect that the three attacks are linked to the trucking strike.
In the wake of the three attacks, Bay police have setup a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to monitor and respond to trucking related incidents.
Officials have confirmed that the latest incident saw a Gauteng truck driver shot at while leaving Motherwell at 3am on Monday.
According to police, the driver was turning off the N2 onto the R335 after coming from Johannesburg.
"As he was going over the bridge towards Truckers Inn, a man on the side of the road started shooting at the truck.
"The driver managed to take the next off-ramp and get back onto the N2 and sped off towards Coega for assistance," the official said.
The driver was driving a branded logistics vehicle and pulling a trailer.
By 5am, another truck was stoned at the same location.
The truck was damaged but the driver also managed to get away.
This happened after a truck was hijacked at 3pm on Sunday afternoon on the Olifantskop pass.
Police said the branded logistical truck was carrying a container with pallets of refrigerated food from Coega to Gauteng.
"The truck was driving slowly up the N10 at Olifantskop Pass [near Paterson] when a silver grey polo hatch back overtook the truck and stopped,” the official said.
"Two suspects climbed out the passenger side of the car. One had a firearm. They forced their way into the truck and drove off with the driver before stopping the truck across the road and getting out."
The truck was then pelted with petrol bombs.
"The driver managed to escape and called for help."
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the three incidents had been reported.
"A statement will be released shortly," he said .