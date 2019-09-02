Three trucks targeted amid trucking strike rumours

Three trucks were damaged – one stoned, one torched and another shot at - in the wake of rumours of a national truckers strike.

Two of the attacks happened in the Bay early on Monday, while another incident left one truck torched outside Paterson on Sunday afternoon.

Since last week social media messages have been circulated, calling for a national shutdown of major routes on September 1 and 2.

According to national reports, there have been pockets of attacks on trucks in various provinces.

Police remain tight-lipped, saying a statement will be released later.

Truckers and motorists are cautioned to be extra vigilant while travelling on known trucking routes – particularly near Truckers Inn in Wells Estate.

Trucking sectors, including the road freight and logistics sectors, have distanced themselves from the strike.

SA truck drivers have accused foreign national drivers of stealing their jobs, which has led to scores of them being attacked and their trucks torched, particularly along the busy N3 and N2 roads.

It is still unclear who is instigating the strike action.

Police suspect that the three attacks are linked to the trucking strike.