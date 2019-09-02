Trucking violence continues, despite 20 arrests in KwaZulu-Natal

Ongoing violence within the trucking fraternity continues to spiral out of control, despite police and government efforts to address the issue.

A number of truck torching incidents throughout the country have been reported on social media after a nationwide truck protest moved into full swing on Monday.

On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, called for truck drivers to be patient and not embark on actions that result in the damage of property. This followed rumours of the nationwide shutdown.