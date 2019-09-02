‘Baby Lee’ killing: witness tells all

PREMIUM

A witness to the cold-blooded slaying of East London karate and boxing champion Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels told DispatchLIVE (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/) how the killer calmly got out of his vehicle and shot her three times in front of her mother and panic-stricken motorists on Voortrekker Road in East London on Friday afternoon.



And family members and friends of those killed in a collision, minutes later, with a vehicle driven by the alleged killer – a 37-year-old police tactical response team officer who was apparently Jegels’s boyfriend – have expressed their grief at the sudden triple tragedy...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.