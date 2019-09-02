Sars comes under fire for plan to smoke out illicit cigarettes
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is preparing for war against tobacco companies and industry bodies, a fight determined to control a planned system to track and trace illicit cigarettes.
Sars has come under fire for pushing for a system that fights illicit tobacco manufacturing, initially temporarily withdrawing a tender for “further consideration” after apparent pressure from manufacturers. The tender, which was to close on August 30, will now close on October 31...
