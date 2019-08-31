PE doctor shot in the head, allegedly by her husband

A 36-year-old doctor is in hospital after being shot in the head, allegedly by her husband, during a domestic dispute at their Summerstand home on Saturday morning.

According to police, the couple - who are both doctors - are in the process of getting a divorce.

The woman has a GP doctors practice in Uitenhage and the man has a practice in Motherwell.

Police spokesman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 9am at the couples Brighton Drive home in Summerstand.

"The wife was staying at a guest house and went to the Brighton Drive home to collect some of her belongings. A confrontation ensued and the 50-year-old husband allegedly shot her in the head.

"The three children, aged 10, seven and two years old, were present at the time and ran to a guest house across the street," she said.

According to police on the scene, the man allegedly locked himself in the house after the shooting and refused to come out.

Janse van Rensburg confirmed hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

"After negotiations he surrendered peacefully and was arrested. The woman was taken to hospital and is still alive."

Janse van Rensburg said a relative had taken the children.

"The firearm had been confiscated and he is in custody for attempted murder."

The current condition of the woman is unknown.

Detectives are still gathering details.