Young mother found dead outside PE complex

A young mother was found dead inside her car outside the Fairfields townhouse complex in Restitution Avenue, Fairview, at 6am on Saturday.

Details remain unclear however the woman has been identified as Sisanda Fani, 30.

The mother, who lived alone with her 10-month-old child, was found inside her car by a person leaving the complex.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Fani lived at the complex.

“The child spent the night with her (Fani) sister and was not at home. The discovery was made shortly after 6am when a person spotted the car on the side of the road outside the complex.

"They stopped next to the vehicle as it looked suspicious,” she said.

“The person tried to get a response from the driver but when that failed, he opened the door as they were unlocked. The woman was found to be dead.”

Rensburg said she was shot in the head.

"There is no cellphone or valuables in the car. At this stage the motive is still unknown."

Janse van Rensburg said it is unclear if anything was stolen and what transpired.