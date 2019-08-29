Victim stabbed with nail file

Gruesome details of how a distraught woman was allegedly forced to watch as her boyfriend was stabbed to death, first with a nail file, before his attackers bizarrely broke several bones in his body to roll him up into a ball and dispose of him, have emerged in a Port Elizabeth court.



The murder case was provisionally postponed to Tuesday, when a trial date will be arranged for the young Port Elizabeth woman to testify against the two men...

