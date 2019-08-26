One step at a time for PE’s Idol

A Port Elizabeth teenager who dropped out of school after suffering from depression and being bullied is the youngest contestant on 2019’s Idols SA.

Micayla Lee Oelofse, 18, of Rowallan Park, who dropped out of school in grade 10, said she could not help but feel “super-proud” for making it into the top 17 of the singing competition.

Speaking from Johannesburg where contestants will be staying during the competition, Oelofse said: “I am the baby of this family now but everyone here is equal and all the other contestants are amazing.”

She said she had learnt a lot about music from the other contestants.

Oelofse said she had waited years to audition for the show.

When she finally turned 16 and became eligible to audition, she could not as she had no ID and lacked the funds to travel to Cape Town.

“I’ve been into music since the age of five when I started learning how to play the piano,” she said.

“I have been singing most of my life.”

Oelofse auditioned at the pop-up auditions at the Dolphin’s Leap Conference Centre in February in the company of her father and her mother, who died four months later.

“My parents surprised me and told me I was supposed to sign some documents but they took me to the pop-up audition venue.

“When I lost my mom in June, it took me a while to get back to singing but I am much stronger now and I’m glad she was there for my audition and my top [17] solo performance.”

She said the competition was a step towards making her dreams come true.

“I am an emotional but very strong person who just takes things one step at time.

“I don’t let anything get in the way of my music because music is a very big part of me.

“Ideally I would like to finish school but if I win this competition I’ll be dealing with fame and getting my career off the ground so school is unlikely to happen soon,” she said.

Another Eastern Cape contestant in the top 17 is King William’s Town’s Luyolo Yiba, 24, who travelled to audition in Cape Town when his Port Elizabeth audition failed.

Yiba, a Walter Sisulu University IT graduate, said Idols SA was the first music competition he had ever entered.

“It’s quite an interesting experience to be here,” he said.

“Being surrounded by so many talented individuals is both exciting and intimidating but we all get along so well and are learning from each other.”

The East London-based software developer said singing was a natural talent that ran in his family.

Whether he wins the competition or not, Yiba said he would use the platform to advance his music career until he could pursue it full time.

“I’m in it to win it, but I’m also here to enjoy myself.

“It’s very important to have fun while chasing the win because anything could happen in a competition.”

Idols SA in 2019 introduced 17 finalists instead of the usual 16 after judges Unathi Nkayi, Somizi Mhlongo and Randall Abrahams decided to give both twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe a nod after having approved 15 contestants.

Idols SA airs on Sundays at 5pm on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.