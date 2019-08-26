Nelson Mandela University serves interdict to protesting students

Nelson Mandela University has served an interdict to a handful of protesting students at the university North Campus on Monday.

The interdict is to protect the rights and safety of those who wish to access the University while also allowing for the right to protest in accordance with the conditions set out in the interdict.

The protest is in response to an alleged increased spate of campus crime including robberies of lecturer’s culminated in a protest in the early hours of today resulting in the university postponing academic activities.