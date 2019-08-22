GALLERY | At least eight houses ablaze in St Francis Bay

At least eight houses in St Francis Bay have caught alight after a veld fire broke out in St Francis Bay.

Kouga municipality spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall, who was on her way to the joint operations centre in the town, said the fire that started in Lyme Road North broke out at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

“A helicopter is on the way,” Randall said.

“At last count, eight houses were burning and Kouga firefighters are on the scene.

“Fire fighters from Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman have also been called in to help.”

Randall added that quite a few houses in the area had thatched roofs.

She said the joint operations centre had been set up in a municipal building in the town and she would have more information once she had been briefed.

In December, 11 houses were gutted by fire in the town.