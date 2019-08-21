Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years nabbed at last
Suspected international cocaine baron Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido, who hid out in SA under a pseudonym for more than a decade, has been extradited to the US.
A US justice department notice issued in late July revealed Yester-Garrido, 62, who hid out in Sandton, Johannesburg, for 14 years, was extradited from Italy following his arrest in Rome in December 2017...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.