Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years nabbed at last

Suspected international cocaine baron Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido, who hid out in SA under a pseudonym for more than a decade, has been extradited to the US.



A US justice department notice issued in late July revealed Yester-Garrido, 62, who hid out in Sandton, Johannesburg, for 14 years, was extradited from Italy following his arrest in Rome in December 2017...

