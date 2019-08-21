KZN municipal speaker survives 'assassination' attempt

Just a few days after a councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal, the uKhahlamba municipal speaker, Sthembiso Zulu, survived an "assassination" attempt.

This is according to the KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department on Tuesday. According to Cogta, Zulu was on his way home from work on Monday evening when he was attacked.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said they verified the information with Zulu on Tuesday morning.

"The municipal vehicle he was using was shot at 11 times. The bullets grazed him and he escaped with minor injuries," Mabaso said.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the shooting, saying the spate of violence directed at public representatives in municipalities must come to an end.