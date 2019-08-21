Bhisho intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay mooted

Political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has led to a complete paralysis of the administration to the extent that the city has not been able to appoint a CFO.



This, coupled with the fact that the city has failed to convene council meetings, is among the reasons put forward by Bhisho’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee for its recommendation that the provincial government should send a support team or take over some of the administrative functions of the city...

