Bhisho intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay mooted
Political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has led to a complete paralysis of the administration to the extent that the city has not been able to appoint a CFO.
This, coupled with the fact that the city has failed to convene council meetings, is among the reasons put forward by Bhisho’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee for its recommendation that the provincial government should send a support team or take over some of the administrative functions of the city...
