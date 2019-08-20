Taxpayers set to foot R120m damages bill

Provincial government liable fo huge payout to Ikamva Architects after 16 years of tender and legal blunders

The taxpayer will have to foot a damages bill of more than R120m to an East London firm of architects after 16 years of extraordinary tender and legal blunders by the Eastern Cape government.



The Constitutional Court – the final destination of a disastrous decade-long legal battle – has ruled in favour of Ikamva Architects, which must now be paid at least R120m in damages and interest after the government fouled up a 2003 tender...

