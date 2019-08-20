‘Tactic to fire lawyers at crucial stage’

PREMIUM

It was a concerning to note that a number of people standing trial for various crimes were firing their lawyers at crucial points in proceedings, a Port Elizabeth High Court judge said on Monday.



Judge Erna Revelas said: “There seems to be a tactic at St Albans Prison with accused persons firing their lawyers at crucial stages of their trials.”..

