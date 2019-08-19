NMU pair make history at women's science awards

Nobubele Phuza and Thembeka Sdinane made history as the first Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students to be recognised as the best in the country in science, technology and innovation at the annual South African Women in Science Awards.

The sociology and psychology master's students were both awarded with the DST-Albertina Sisulu Fellowship in the master's category on Saturday.

The Albertina Sisulu fellowship is part of awards' efforts to serve as a platform to inspire the next generation of researchers and it is awarded to deserving young women currently registered for master's and doctoral studies.

Phuza, who also serves as a research assistant to the chair for critical studies in higher education, said she was proud to have received this award as she counted herself as an advocate for gender equality, equity and transformation.

"It feels great to get this particular award because Mama Sisulu meant so much to women and she struggled for advancing women's issues."