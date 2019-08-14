Rising talent from Despatch dazzles at US, Ghana summits

Born leader Dubasi makes waves abroad

PREMIUM

Xabiso Dubasi left the annual Obama Foundation African Leadership Summit in Washington DC, in the US, in July on a high note.



The young man from Khayamnandi, Despatch, moved on to the International Youth Diplomacy conference in Accra, Ghana, where he again made his presence felt...

