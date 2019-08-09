Man who raped ex in front of her child gets life in jail

A 26-year-old man who repeatedly raped his ex-girlfriend - in the presence of her two-year-old boy - has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was found guilty on four counts of rape by the Mothibistad regional court and sentenced on Thursday.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brig M Ramatseba said on Friday the crime was committed in April 2018.

The man broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted and raped her.

He was subsequently on the run for three months, until he was apprehended.

"The victim’s witness testimony and forensic evidence linked him with the crime," said Ramatseba.

He was kept in police custody until the case was finalised.

The Northern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Maj-Gen Koliswa Otola, applauded the investigating officer, W/O Caren Nel, "for her excellent investigative work by ensuring that the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment on four counts of rape."

Otola also commended the National Prosecuting Authority and department of justice for their work, which contributed to the conviction.