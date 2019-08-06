Burial space shortage sparks crisis in Durban

Traditional leaders and communities in KwaZulu-Natal are up in arms after eThekwini municipality said communities will be forced to consider cremation and even deep sea burial and other alternatives as a shortage of burial space looms.

The city's department of parks and cemeteries says it will run out of burial space within the next six months and something urgent must be done to avert the crisis.

More than 700 people are buried in the city's 650 cemeteries every week.

Department head Themba Ngcobo said the situation was dire and something urgent must be done.

He said from August 16-18 the city will be holding a dialogue with traditional and religious leaders, community organisations, funeral parlours and other stakeholders to find a solution to the impasse.

He said the city has just over 5,000 new grave site and some 5,400 grave sites have about three bodies buried in them.