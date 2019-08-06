Pankie Sizani’s application to take her fraud and money laundering conviction on review dismissed

Portia Pankie Sizani's application to take her fraud and money laundering conviction on review prior to being sentenced was dismissed by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.



But determined to avoid a possible jail term for having pocketed the salaries of the ghost teachers she had created during her tenure as Early Childhood Development district co-ordinator, her counsel asked for yet another postponement to decide on the way forward...

