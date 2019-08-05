Thyspunt in mix again as nuclear site
The plan to build a nuclear reactor at Thyspunt near Cape St Francis has been reignited, with public hearings for an installation site licence scheduled to take place later this year.
Eskom is pushing ahead with the legislative processes in case the Thyspunt site is ever needed in the future...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.