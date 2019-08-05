Protesters block Mission Road in Greenbushes
According to police, the protest was sparked over service delivery issues in the Kuyga Informal Settlement area.
Police are monitoring a group of about 100 protesters who blocked Mission Road in Greenbushes on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kuyga residents had initially blocked a part of Cape Road but were dispersed.
As of 9am, the Old Mission Road was closed due to protesters blocking the road with rocks and burning tyres.
“We are asking residents to use caution while driving that route and to make use of alternatives roads,” she said.
Three weeks ago, residents temporary closed the same road until municipal officials arrived to address their grievances.
Police will continue to monitor the crowd.