News

Protesters block Mission Road in Greenbushes

According to police, the protest was sparked over service delivery issues in the Kuyga Informal Settlement area.

By Gareth Wilson - 05 August 2019
Three weeks ago protesters blocked Mission Road in Kuyga and this morning the road has been blocked again as service delivery protest erupt again.
Three weeks ago protesters blocked Mission Road in Kuyga and this morning the road has been blocked again as service delivery protest erupt again.
Image: supplied

Police are monitoring a group of about 100 protesters who blocked Mission Road in Greenbushes on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kuyga residents had initially blocked a part of Cape Road but were dispersed.

As of 9am, the Old Mission Road was closed due to protesters blocking the road with rocks and burning tyres.

Janse van Rensburg said residents were protesting over service delivery in the area.

“We are asking residents to use caution while driving that route and to make use of alternatives roads,” she said.

Three weeks ago, residents temporary closed the same road until municipal officials arrived to address their grievances.

Residents have blocked the road with burning tyres and are demanding answers about the ongoing service delivery issues in the area.

Police will continue to monitor the crowd.

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem

Most Read

X