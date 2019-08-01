Car torched, train stopped, roads trashed in Lenasia shack protest

The situation in Lenasia, Johannesburg, remained tense as shack dwellers continued to block roads with rocks and burning tyres early on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters took to the streets after shacks were demolished.

Minnaar said a car was torched on the K43 in the early hours of Thursday morning, after the driver attempted to pass through the area.

On Wednesday, shack dwellers prevented officers from breaking down structures and halted a passing train by placing burning debris on the railway line.