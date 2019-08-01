News

Car torched, train stopped, roads trashed in Lenasia shack protest

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 01 August 2019
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been demolishing shacks in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been demolishing shacks in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The situation in Lenasia, Johannesburg, remained tense as shack dwellers continued to block roads with rocks and burning tyres early on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters took to the streets after shacks were demolished.

Minnaar said a car was torched on the K43 in the early hours of Thursday morning, after the driver attempted to pass through the area.

On Wednesday, shack dwellers prevented officers from breaking down structures and halted a passing train by placing burning debris on the railway line.

"We had to withdraw officers, but the breaking down of shacks is an ongoing process in the area," Minnaar said. 

He said the K43 and R558 were blocked with burning tyres and rocks on Thursday morning.

Heidelberg and Vickers roads in Johannesburg City Deep had also been blocked, following protests over electricity.

Motorists were advised to use alternative roads.

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
Ruling due on Timothy Omotoso vague-charges claim

Most Read

X