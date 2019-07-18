Mission Road closed amid protest action

Protest action has resulted in the temporary closure of Mission Road in Kuyga.

Residents are demanding to speak to a municipal official to address their grievances.

Residents have blocked the road with burning tyres and are demanding answers about the ongoing service delivery issues in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the protest was peaceful for the moment and being monitored by the Public Order Policing unit.

At about 4am, when the protest started, a group attempted to block Cape Road in Greenbushes but police dispersed them.

Naidu cautioned motorists to use alternative routes.

A case of damage to infrastructure was opened due to damage to the road surface.