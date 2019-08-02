Eleventh hour U-turn halts battle for the 'soul' of Bishops

A faction of Bishops Diocesan College old boys has withdrawn a motion of no confidence in the current Old Diocesans Union (ODU) committee after a robust discussion at the private school in Cape Town.

A special general meeting was forced on Thursday evening after a group within the union, dubbed WP10, took issue with how former general manager WP van Zyl had been dismissed earlier in the year.

"[WP van Zyl] was cast aside like an unwanted rag," said WP10 representative Jonathan Shaw.

"Inappropriate performance metrics were forced upon him. He was bullied. If WP had not signed a separation agreement, he would have had a valid claim in the labour court," he said.

An agreement to scrap the special general meeting and accept reconciliatory terms had been arranged on Wednesday, but was subsequently reneged upon, and therefore the matter went to special council.

An electrically charged atmosphere abounded, thanks to a large turnout of about 300 old boys, many of whom had been encouraged to witness proceedings after reading an emotional Facebook post by vice-chair Anton Taylor earlier in the week. In it he wrote that "the soul of Bishops" was being contested at the meeting.