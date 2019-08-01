‘She was my innocent girl’ - mother of teen gunned down in Motherwell

Anguished parents speak out after chilling murder of 14-year-old

PREMIUM

Children playing in the street in Motherwell scattered in panic as two thugs came up behind a 14-year-old girl and calmly shot her in the back of the head as she walked home from school.



The only thing taken – her new smartphone...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.