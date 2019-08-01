News

‘She was my innocent girl’ - mother of teen gunned down in Motherwell

Anguished parents speak out after chilling murder of 14-year-old

PREMIUM
By Gareth Wilson - 01 August 2019

Children playing in the street in Motherwell scattered in panic as two thugs came up behind a 14-year-old girl and calmly shot her in the back of the head as she walked home from school.

The only thing taken – her new smartphone...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Restaurant Servers Reveal What They Hate About Their Jobs #WhatIHate
Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage

Most Read

X