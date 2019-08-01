‘She was my innocent girl’ - mother of teen gunned down in Motherwell
Anguished parents speak out after chilling murder of 14-year-old
Children playing in the street in Motherwell scattered in panic as two thugs came up behind a 14-year-old girl and calmly shot her in the back of the head as she walked home from school.
The only thing taken – her new smartphone...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.